Tennis-Nadal to miss French Open for first time as injury woes continue

I have lost goals along the way, and Roland Garros becomes impossible," Nadal told reporters. "At this moment, I won't be able to be at Roland Garros. I have no intention of continuing to play for the next few months."

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 19:42 IST
Holder Rafa Nadal will miss the French Open after failing to regain full fitness from a hip injury suffered at the Australian Open in January, the 14-times Roland Garros winner said on Thursday.

"The evolution of the injury I sustained in Australia has not gone as I would have liked. I have lost goals along the way, and Roland Garros becomes impossible," Nadal told reporters.

"At this moment, I won't be able to be at Roland Garros. With what that tournament is for me, you can imagine how difficult it is. I have no intention of continuing to play for the next few months."

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

