Soccer-Sevilla fight back to beat Juve and reach Europa League final

Europa League thoroughbreds Sevilla fought back to reach yet another final as substitute Erik Lamela scored with a fabulous header five minutes into extra time to earn a gritty 2-1 win over Juventus on Thursday, securing a 3-2 aggregate victory. But midfielder Suso levelled six minutes later with a stunning long-range strike to take the game into extra time.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 03:19 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 03:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Europa League thoroughbreds Sevilla fought back to reach yet another final as substitute Erik Lamela scored with a fabulous header five minutes into extra time to earn a gritty 2-1 win over Juventus on Thursday, securing a 3-2 aggregate victory. The Spaniards will bid for a record-extending seventh Europa League title when they face AS Roma in the final in Budapest on May 31, after Jose Mourinho’s side drew 0-0 at Bayer Leverkusen to secure a 1-0 aggregate victory in their semi-final.

Juventus, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Sevilla in the first leg, looked on course to reach the final when substitute Dusan Vlahovic scored with a tidy finish in the 65th minute at a raucous Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. But midfielder Suso levelled six minutes later with a stunning long-range strike to take the game into extra time. Lamela then wrapped up the win when he leapt in a crowded area and sent a towering header into the net to delight the fans.

 

