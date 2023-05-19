Fun88 Launches India's Latest IPL Predict and Win Campaign

Fun88 is a prevalent online gaming platform that offers various sports betting and prediction news, including cricket, football, and tennis. With its latest campaign, ''Predict and Win'', Fun88 has given cricket enthusiasts the chance to win exciting prizes by predicting match winners during the IPL season.

The Indian Premier League or famously known as the IPL is a professional Twenty20 cricket league in India. Founded back in 2008, it features ten teams symbolizing different cities in India. The playoffs comprise two qualifiers, an eliminator, and a final. The IPL has become one of the most-watched sporting events globally, with millions of fans throughout the globe.

All the participants will have to start by making predictions for the IPL match every day; Correct predictions will get participants points. The more accurate predictions participants make, the more points they earn. At the end of the IPL season, Fun88 India will award a total amount of ₹20 lakhs to the top 20 predictors with the most points. This is essentially important to bring to the attention that it is free of cost to participate in the ''Predict and Win'' campaign.

Participating in Fun88's ''Predict and Win'' campaign is easy. With the ease of a reliable and easy to navigate platform interface, registered users can put in a username in the last step, and non-registered users can simply begin their betting journey by entering their respective contact details. This campaign has been made uncomplicated for the convenience of the participants.

Cricket enthusiasts have a thrilling opportunity to participate in the IPL season and win great prizes through the ''Predict and Win'' program. It's a chance for fanatics to showcase their knowledge and test their prediction skills while also having the opportunity to win big. Fans have a fantastic opportunity to get a chance to win large with just a time investment rather than a monetary one.

With its extremely engaging betting environment on cricket, which is more than just a sport to Indians, Fun88's ''Predict and Win'' campaign is quickly taking over the interests of the youth nationwide.

About Fun88 Fun88 is a premier online gaming brand that offers a wide range of entertainment options, including casino games, sports betting, live dealer, card games, TV games, instant games, aviator, poker, and rummy gaming experiences. Fun88 India aims to revolutionize the Indian online gaming landscape by offering an unmatched combination of exciting games, localized content, and a user-friendly platform. With a firm commitment to responsible gaming practices and an unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction, Fun88 India is poised to become the go-to destination for Indian players seeking an unforgettable gaming adventure.

Contact: Name: Himanshu Singh Email: cs@fun88india.com Website: https://www.fun88inr.com/in/ In order to know more about this campaign, click on the given link Source: https://www.fun88inr.com/in/sports/cricket/ipl/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080465/IPL_Predict_and_Win.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080466/Fun88_Logo.jpg

