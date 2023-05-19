Jammu and Kashmir's only international cyclist Bilal Ahmad Dar continue to chase Olympic dream for India

Jammu & Kashmir's only international cyclist Bilal Ahmad Dar has been working hard to represent India at the Olympics and is going to compete in international competitions across various sporting disciplines and prepare for the upcoming challenges. Bilal Ahmad Dar hails from Kawoosa village in Budgam district and was spotted during a talent hunt in Srinagar. He went on to represent the country globally. He demonstrated tremendous skill, dedication, and tenacity and won a silver and bronze medal at the Asian Junior Championship, (2019), as well as two silver medals at the Asia Cup in 2018.

"I am extremely happy with the faith showed by Punit Sir and his team in me. My aim is to represent India at the Olympics, a feat that is still untouched and I am working hard to make this dream come true. I am confident with all the support I will leave no stones unturned in my efforts," said the J&K cyclist Bilal Ahmad Dar. The Punit Balan group is supporting the aspirations of youths like Bilal Ahmad Dar from Jammu & Kashmir since 2018 so they can fulfil their dream and live a happy life.

Speaking about this exciting onboarding, "Jammu & Kashmir has enormous potential and talents and I am committed to promote and support these athletes so that they can fulfil the dreams to represent India and compete professionally and win medals for the country. Through Punit Balan Group and Indrani Balan Foundation we aim to take numerous initiatives to bring the youth of this region into mainstream sports", said Chairman and Managing Director, Punit Balan Group. There are 5000 youths including athletes, Afreen Hayder (Taekwondo), Muhammad Saleem (Cycling) Umar Shah (Cricket), and Umeer Syed (Kho Kho) who are being supported. (ANI)

