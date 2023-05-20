Left Menu

Bongonda scores 2 as Cadiz moves away from Liga relegation zone

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 20-05-2023 10:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 10:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Théo Bongonda scored twice to help Cadiz beat Valladolid 2-0 at home and win the clash between teams trying to avoid relegation from the Spanish league.

The forward struck from long range to break the deadlock in the 69th minute on Friday. He added the second from the penalty spot in the 76th after Javi Sánchez fouled Anthony Lozano with Cadiz on a counterattack.

Valladolid played the final 10 minutes with 10 men after Martin Hongla received a diect red card for elbowing Lozano in the head while disputing the ball.

Cadiz's Rubén Alcaraz missed a first-half penalty when he sent his spot kick off the crossbar.

Cadiz rose into 14th place and four points from 18th-placed Getafe in the relegation zone.

Valladolid was 17th, one point ahead of Getafe before it plays the already demoted Elche on Saturday.

