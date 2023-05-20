Left Menu

Hockey: Indian women's team goes down fighting 2-3 to Australia in second Test

But, it was Australia who took the lead against the run of play in the 12th minute from a penalty corner through Stewart, who scored her first international goal.

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 20-05-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 16:47 IST
Hockey: Indian women's team goes down fighting 2-3 to Australia in second Test
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Australia

India put up a spirited performance before going down fighting 2-3 to hosts Australia in the second women's hockey Test to concede the three-match series here on Saturday.

Tatum Stewart (12th, 45th minutes) scored a brace for Australia, while Pippa Morgan (38th) was the other goal getter for the hosts.

India's goals were scored by Sangita Kumari (13th) and Gurjit Kaur (17th). World no.3 Australia, thus, take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. India, ranked eighth, had earlier lost 2-4 in the series opener on Thursday at the Mate Stadium. The third and final match of the series will be played here on Sunday. India will also play Australia 'A' team during the tour, which kick started their preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games later this year. Unlike the series opener, it was far a better and impressive display from the Indians. It was a more cohesive effort from the Indians in all departments of the game unlike the first game where they looked out of sorts.

India came out all guns blazing after the opening match loss and pressed hard on the Australian goal from the onset. India did most of the attacking in the opening two quarters, resulting in some bright chances for the visitors. India earned their first penalty corner in the eighth minute but Gurjit's fierce flick was saved by Australian captain and goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram. But, it was Australia who took the lead against the run of play in the 12th minute from a penalty corner through Stewart, who scored her first international goal. India responded immediately through a fine field goal. Salima Tete started the move from the midfield and passed the ball on to Sharmila Devi inside the circle, whose pass was deflected in by Sangita for her second goal of the series. India continued in the same vein in the second quarter as the Hockeyroos hardly managed to get inside the Indian circle.

India took the lead two minutes into the second quarter when Gurjit converted the second of back-to-back penalty corners. Lalremsiami then came close to scoring in the 22nd minute but her reverse hit try went just wide. A minute from half time, India secured another set piece but failed to utilise it.

Trailing 1-2, Australia made up for their lacklustre performance in the first half as they looked more coordinated and purposeful after the change of ends. Australia attacked the Indian citadel in numbers in the third quarter and their efforts bore fruit as they scored two goals. In the 38th minute, India skipper Savita made a double save in front of the goal but couldn't prevent from conceding a penalty corner. Morgan scored from a fine variation. Australia secured another penalty corner 38 seconds from the end of the third quarter, which resulted to a stroke after the goal-mouth ball struck Monika's feet. Stewart made no mistake to score her second of the day and hand the hosts 3-2 lead.

In search of the equaliser, India attacked in numbers in the fourth and final quarter and had some glorious chances, one in the form of a penalty corner also, but could not find the back of the net as Australia held on to the slender lead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023