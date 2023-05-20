Left Menu

CSK score 223 for 3 riding on Conway, Gaikwad exploits

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2023 17:47 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 17:24 IST
CSK score 223 for 3 riding on Conway, Gaikwad exploits
Devon Conway Image Credit: Twitter(@IPL)
  • Country:
  • India

Opener Devon Conway smashed his way to 87 off only 51 balls while Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 79 off 50 deliveries as Chennai Super Kings posted a challenging 223 for 3 against Delhi Capitals in the final IPL league game between the two teams, here on Saturday.

Conway's innings comprised 11 fours and three sixes while Gaikwad hit seven sixes apart from three boundaries as they added 141 for the opening stand. Ravindra Jadeja played a sweet little cameo, scoring 20 off 7 balls to consolidate the score.

Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje were among wickets for DC but were severely punished.

Brief Scores: CSK 223 for 3 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 87 off 51 balls, Ruturaj Gaikwad 79 off 50 balls, Khaleel Ahmed 1/45, Anrich Nortje 1/43) vs DC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023