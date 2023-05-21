Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Manchester City's five Premier League titles under Guardiola

21-05-2023
Manchester City won their seventh Premier League title in 12 seasons after second-placed Arsenal were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The following is a timeline of how Pep Guardiola won each of his five Premier League titles with City since he took over the club in 2016.

* 2017-18 After Pep Guardiola had a season to acclimatise to the Premier League and English football, his City side set a host of records in his second campaign as they cruised to the title with no other contender in sight.

The title was sealed and delivered in April before City then became the first team to get 100 points when they scored an injury-time winner on the final day of the season to finish 19 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United. Points total: 100 (record)

Goals scored: 106 (record) Goals conceded: 28

Top scorer: Sergio Aguero - 21 goals * 2018-19

Guardiola's second Premier League title was far from a comfortable ride as Juergen Klopp's Liverpool were with them every step of the way until the final day of the season. But City kept their nerve to win their last 14 league games and win the title with 98 points while Liverpool -- who lost only once -- finished second with 97 points, the highest total in English top-flight history for a team to finish runners-up.

City also became the first English side to complete a domestic treble after they won the League Cup and FA Cup. Points total: 98

Goals scored: 95 Goals conceded: 23

Top scorer: Sergio Aguero - 21 goals * 2020-21

After stumbling in the 2019-20 season where City finished runners-up, 18 points behind champions Liverpool, Guardiola's side found themselves in the chase yet again in a season largely played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Liverpool suffered a major slump in form in the new year which included six straight defeats at Anfield, a stadium that had been a fortress where they had never lost for four years prior.

Meanwhile, City went on a 15-match winning streak to storm to the title while Liverpool finished third, behind Manchester United. Points total: 86

Goals scored: 83 Goals conceded: 32

Top scorer: Ilkay Gundogan - 13 goals * 2021-22

With fans back in the stadiums, Liverpool were back to their best and once again it was a two-horse race in the final weeks of the season after Chelsea briefly threatened the duopoly at the top. City lost three games in the season while Liverpool lost only two as Klopp's side competed on all four fronts. Eventually, the title was decided on the final day yet again with one point separating the two teams.

Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers while leaders City fell 2-0 behind with half an hour to play before they scored three goals in six minutes to win 3-2 and seal their fourth title in five years. Points total: 93

Goals scored: 99 Goals conceded: 26

Top scorer: Kevin De Bruyne - 15 goals * 2022-23

Having lost out on Harry Kane the previous summer, City wasted no time in looking for another striker with Norwegian Erling Haaland arriving from Borussia Dortmund in what would become a season-defining transfer for the ages. Haaland lay waste to Premier League defences and broke the single-season record for most goals in a campaign (36) while he racked up over 50 goals in all competitions.

Arsenal were the surprise package of the season and Mikel Arteta's young team led the table for several months until a late-season collapse allowed the far more experienced City to close the gap. An exhausted Arsenal side eventually conceded defeat in the title race when they dropped 14 points in eight games while City dropped only two points since February to win the title with two games to spare.

Points total: 85 (35 games) Goals scored: 92

Goals conceded: 31 Top scorer: Erling Haaland - 36 goals (record)

