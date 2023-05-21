Indian women's hockey team holds Australia to 1-1 draw in third game

The Indian women's hockey team put up a brilliant show in the third game of their Australia tour which ended in a 1-1 draw. The visitors came from behind to level the score as Deep Grace Ekka (42') netted a goal for India after Maddison Brooks (25') had put the hosts in front. The result meant that Australia won the three-match series 2-0.

India started the first quarter of the game on a positive note by keeping the possession and making some good passes. The visitors also displayed a pressing game to win the ball back when Australia had possession and also won two penalty corners. On the other hand, the hosts also tested India's defence on multiple occasions and won a penalty corner as well, however, neither of the teams was able to capitalise on the chances that they got as the opening quarter ended goalless. The second quarter witnessed India players show some terrific ball control and play an attacking game, however, it was Australia who took the lead as Maddison Brooks (25') scored a field goal after she received a pass through a quickly taken free hit following which, Brooks, who was standing free at the far post, put the ball beyond India's goalkeeper and Captain Savita. The hosts went into the half-time break with a 1-0 lead. The third quarter began with India controlling the tempo of the game in their bid to find the equaliser and it paid off as defender Deep Grace Ekka (42') converted a penalty corner to level the score. The visitors continued to test Australia's defence as they were eyeing to take a lead, however, the third quarter didn't see any more goals and it ended with the score tied at 1-1. Australia came out all guns blazing in the final quarter but India's defence line stood strong and denied the hosts from taking a lead. In the meantime, the visiting team's attackers also made some good chances and came close to scoring on multiple occasions but couldn't find the back of the net as the match ended in a 1-1 draw. (ANI)

