Cricket-Kohli record ton in vain as Mumbai pip Bangalore to final IPL playoff spot

Gill continued to plug away after Shankar was dismissed on 53 by Vijaykumar Vyshak, scoring a century (104) of his own to lead defending champions Gujarat to their 10th win of the season and break Bangalore's hearts.

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2023 00:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 00:19 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Virat Kohli scored a record seventh Indian Premier League (IPL) century on Sunday but was unable to help Royal Challengers Bangalore claim the final playoff berth on offer as they slipped to a six-wicket defeat by Gujarat Titans. Mumbai Indians, who beat Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier on Sunday, move on to the playoffs and will face the Lucknow Super Giants in Wednesday's eliminator game, while Gujarat will take on the Chennai Super Kings in Tuesday's playoff match.

Bangalore had their qualification fate in their own hands and looked on course for victory on Sunday after Kohli scored 101 runs off 61 balls - his second century in as many games. The 34-year-old's unbeaten knock, which saw him better Chris Gayle's record of six IPL centuries, propelled Bangalore to a total of 197-5, though Noor Ahmad picked up two wickets to slow their momentum.

Gujarat made a poor start to their chase as they lost Wriddhiman Saha cheaply, but Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar combined for a massive partnership of 123 runs to wrest back control of the contest from Bangalore. Gill continued to plug away after Shankar was dismissed on 53 by Vijaykumar Vyshak, scoring a century (104) of his own to lead defending champions Gujarat to their 10th win of the season and break Bangalore's hearts.

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

