SRH's Vivrant Sharma creates record, scores highest on debut by an Indian in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Vivrant Sharma made the record of the highest score on debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by an Indian player, breaking a 15-year-old record. Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, Vivrant Sharma achieved the milestone against Mumbai Indians in Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Sunrisers Hyderabad set a target of 200 for the loss of five wickets. Sharma contributed 69 runs off 47 balls, which consisted of nine fours and two sixes.

He played for Jammu and Kashmir in the Vijay Hazare Trophy - India's top ODI domestic competition in 2022 - and was the highest run scorer for the team in the tournament scoring 395 runs at an average of 56.42, with one century and two fifties. Swapnil Asnodkar of Rajasthan Royals scored 60 runs against KKR in Jaipur in 2008. He held the highest score record by an Indian player on an IPL debut for 15 years. He played for Goa in first-class cricket, and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Lucknow Super Giants coach Gautam Gambhir scored 58 runs against Rajasthan Royals in 2008 while he was playing for Delhi Daredevils in his IPL debut. The 22-year-old Devdutt Padikkal, currently playing for Rajasthan Royals, scored 56 runs on his debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai in 2020.Put to bat first, SRH openers Vivrant and Mayank Agarwal gave a solid start in the powerplay they did not lose any wicket and added 53 runs on the scoreboard. They both went on to stitch a stand of 140 runs for the first wicket, with Vivrant scoring 69 in 47 balls and Mayank scoring 83 in just 46 balls, with eight fours and four sixes. SRH put on 200/5 in 20 overs.

Akash Madhwal was the pick of the bowlers for MI, taking 4/37. Chasing 201, MI lost Ishan Kishan (14) early but skipper Rohit Sharma (56 in 37 balls) and Cameron Green helped MI with a 128-run partnership for the second wicket. Green scored his first-ever IPL century, ending up with 100* in 47 balls with eight fours and eight sixes. A cameo from Suryakumar Yadav (25* in 16 balls) helped MI win by eight wickets with two overs to spare.

Cameroon Green was given 'Player of the Match' for his century. (ANI)

