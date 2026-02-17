Ishan Kishan's Stellar Show: Dominating the T20 World Cup

Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak lauds the exceptional performance of Ishan Kishan in the ongoing T20 World Cup, emphasizing his innate confidence, talent, and fearlessness on the field. Kishan has emerged as India's highest run-scoring player in the tournament, accumulating 158 runs over three innings at an average of 52.66, including two half-centuries.

The highlight of Kishan's campaign was a commanding innings of 77 against Pakistan in Colombo, where he took the bowlers to task. Coach Kotak, addressing reporters in anticipation of India's final group match against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad, commended the young batter's consistent delivery whenever he dons the national jersey.

With a remarkable strike against Pakistan's spin attack, Kishan facilitated India's 61-run victory and secured another win for the team, maintaining their top spot in Group A with three wins. Meanwhile, Pakistan's standings have slipped to third with two wins and a loss. India's formidable track record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup remains impressive, standing at eight wins to one loss.