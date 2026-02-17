Left Menu

Ishan Kishan's Stellar Show: Dominating the T20 World Cup

Ishan Kishan shines in the T20 World Cup as India’s leading run-scorer with 158 runs in three innings. Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak praised Kishan’s fearless batting and positive mindset, highlighting his ability to score all over the ground. India's strong performance continues in Group A.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:28 IST
Ishan Kishan's Stellar Show: Dominating the T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak lauds the exceptional performance of Ishan Kishan in the ongoing T20 World Cup, emphasizing his innate confidence, talent, and fearlessness on the field. Kishan has emerged as India's highest run-scoring player in the tournament, accumulating 158 runs over three innings at an average of 52.66, including two half-centuries.

The highlight of Kishan's campaign was a commanding innings of 77 against Pakistan in Colombo, where he took the bowlers to task. Coach Kotak, addressing reporters in anticipation of India's final group match against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad, commended the young batter's consistent delivery whenever he dons the national jersey.

With a remarkable strike against Pakistan's spin attack, Kishan facilitated India's 61-run victory and secured another win for the team, maintaining their top spot in Group A with three wins. Meanwhile, Pakistan's standings have slipped to third with two wins and a loss. India's formidable track record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup remains impressive, standing at eight wins to one loss.

TRENDING

1
Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

 Finland
2
Tiger Woods Eyes Big Comeback at The Masters

Tiger Woods Eyes Big Comeback at The Masters

 Global
3
Security Breach Exposes ID Documents of Attendees at Abu Dhabi Investment Conference

Security Breach Exposes ID Documents of Attendees at Abu Dhabi Investment Co...

 Global
4
Tense Talks in Geneva: The Quest for Peace in Ukraine

Tense Talks in Geneva: The Quest for Peace in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026