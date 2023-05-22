Left Menu

World Cup champion Argentina to play Australia in China, visit Indonesia on Asian tour

World Cup champion Argentina will play Australia at the Workers Stadium in Beijing and take on Indonesia during a two-game exhibition tour to Asia next month. Argentinas game in Indonesia is scheduled for a week after the under-20 World Cup final in La Plata.

World Cup champion Argentina will play Australia at the Workers' Stadium in Beijing and take on Indonesia during a two-game exhibition tour to Asia next month. Argentina will play the Socceroos on June 15 in the Chinese capital. It'll be the first meeting between the teams since Lionel Messi and his Argentina lineup beat Australia 2-1 in the Round of 16 en route to winning the World Cup title last December in Qatar. Argentina's football federation said the national squad would play Indonesia in Jakarta on June 19.

“Football is truly the global game and for Australia to be invited to play this match in China, and against the world No. 1, we hope this will open further opportunities for our two nations to work together both on and off the football field,” Football Australia chief executive James Johnson said in a statement Monday. Argentina's game in Indonesia is scheduled for a week after the under-20 World Cup final in La Plata. Argentina took Indonesia's spot in the U20 tournament as host and participant. Protests in Muslim-majority Indonesia against hosting a team from Israel forced FIFA into the late switch of venues.

