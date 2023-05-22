NRAI election for post of president postponed after objection from state body

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has postponed the process to elect its new president after ''objections'' raised by a state association.

The elections were scheduled to be held on May 28 but following objections from the Uttar Pradesh State Rifle Association (UPSRA), the process has got delayed, NRAI secretary-general Sultan Singh told PTI on Monday.

The president's position had fallen vacant after Raninder Singh went on a ''prolonged leave'' following a Sports Ministry directive that heads of national sports federations (NSFs) cannot hold office for more than 12 years as per the National Sports Code.

Raninder had completed 12 years as president -- from December 29, 2010 to Dec 29, 2022 -- and as per the code, he cannot not continue as NRAI chief any further.

Sultan Singh also said that no candidate had yet filled up the nomination papers for the top post because of the postponement.

''There were continuous complaints from UPSRA... they wrote 3-4 letters. We though it would be a normal 2-3 day process (to resolve the issue and proceed with the election). (But) the returning officer (retired Supreme Court judge Arijit Pasayat) said he needs to examine all these (objections), so accordingly he would like to defer the process at the moment. So, we said okay. Hopefully, (fresh) election date should be announced in a week's time,'' said Sultan Singh.

''So far, no one has applied for the post of president. The election process was by virtue of the high court order, so again we'll have to go to the court and tell them that we are doing it this way.'' NRAI's senior vice-president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo is in charge of the day-to-day functioning of the NRAI since Raninder proceeded on leave.

Asked about the election, Singh Deo said that since he himself was a candidate, he had withdrawn from the process. ''Mr Sultan Singh is taking the lead on this process,'' he said.

Asked if he would contest for the post of president, Singh Deo said, ''I intend to (contest) for whatever post they (NRAI) allow as a result of whatever law and constitution permits them to do so.''

