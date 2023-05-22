Diksha Dagar lies 19th at Aramco Series Florida, Aditi Ashok is 32nd

Diksha Dagar was the only Indian to complete her first round on a weather-hit first day, which was later suspended and more than 35 players were yet to complete their first round in the Aramco Team Series - Florida. Dagar, who had two birdies against three bogeys shot 1-over 73 on a difficult day, when only 10 players among those who had completed their first round came under par. Dagar, who birdied third and 12th holes was Tied-19th on a tough day for scoring.

The leader was Spain's Nuria Iturrioz who fired a five-under-par 67 to top the individual leader board. Iturrioz had an eventful round with six birdies and an eagle against one bogey and one double bogey. Of the other four Indians, the current leader on Order of Merit rankings, India's Aditi Ashok, who has one win this season, was T-33 at 2-over after 13 holes. Amandeep Drall was 5-over after 14 and Vani Kapoor was 5-over after 13 holes. Aditi had two bogeys against four bogeys.

Amandeep Drall was hit by a double and she had five bogeys and two birdies, while Vani had just one birdie against six bogeys. In the individual segment it was a great day for Iturrioz, who fired a round of 67 (-5) which included an eagle, six birdies, a bogey and a double bogey, a release said.

On the individual leader board, it is Sweden's Johanna Gustavsson who sits in second place on four-under-par having played 13 holes of her first round. Two players are tied for third place with Czechia's Klara Davidson Spilkova and Scotland's Louise Duncan on three-under-par.

In team standings, Team Roussin was leading as they stormed to the top of the pile with a phenomenal round of 16-under-par. The quartet included Pauline Roussin, Nuria Iturrioz, Trish Johnson and amateur Michael Bickford and they began their round on the 10th tee and were five-under after nine holes. But they really turned up the heat on their back nine as they were 11-under-par to give themselves a three-shot lead. In the Team competition, it is Team Ko and Team Alexander who sit in a share of second place on the leader board on 13-under-par.(ANI)

