Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf: Block misses cut in first start since PGA Championship fairytale

Michael Block missed the cut in his first start since taking the PGA Championship by storm although the physically drained club professional is happy to return home after a whirlwind journey during which he became an overnight sensation.

The 46-year-old Block earned a sponsor's exemption into this week's Charles Schwab Challenge after becoming the biggest story at last week's PGA Championship but was unable to repeat the magic the earned him a share of 15th place at Oak Hill.

Soccer: Brazil to play African nations in anti-racism campaign to support Vinicius Jr

Brazil will play friendlies against two African nations as part of an anti-racism campaign in support of their Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr, who has been racially abused in Spanish League games this season, the Brazilian FA (CBF) said on Friday. The five-time world champions will face Guinea in Barcelona on June 17 and Senegal in Lisbon three days later.

Ice Hockey: Germany to host 2027 world championship

Germany has been selected to host the 2027 Ice Hockey World Championship, triumphing over the competing bid from Kazakhstan, the International Ice Hockey Federation said on Friday. The PSD Bank Dome in Duesseldorf and the SAP Arena in Mannheim will be the two official venues for the annual event that will return to Germany after 10 years.

Cycling-British federation bars transgender women from competing in female category

British Cycling became the latest sports governing body to ban transgender women from competing in the female category of competitive events on Friday, tightening its rules around participation to "safeguard the fairness" of the sport. Announced after a nine-month policy review, the new rules, which come into effect at the end of 2023, divide cyclists into "female" and "open" categories in a departure from cycling's international governing body.

Tennis: Bumper US entrants braced for assault on Paris

The largest number of U.S. tennis players in almost 30 years will set their sights on a French Open singles crown when the claycourt grand slam event gets underway on Sunday. A total of 35 Americans (19 women and 16 men) are set to compete in the singles main draws at Roland Garros – the most since 1995 when 39 started the opening day.

Diving: Mexican Olympic dives to Only Fans to raise money after funding cuts

Mexican diver Diego Balleza launched his Only Fans account, a subscription platform where he shares exclusive content with his followers to earn a monthly income after government funding was cut in a row between the Mexican Swimming Federation (FMN) and World Aquatics. Balleza, who finished fourth in the men's synchronised 10m platform at the Tokyo Olympics, is facing financial difficulties ahead of the Paris 2024 Games and decided to turn to the content platform as a way to raise money to keep his training going.

Championship women's college basketball player faints, wheeled out at White House event

Medical personnel were rushed into the East Room of the White House on Friday when a member of collegiate championship-winning Louisiana State University women's basketball team fainted at an event to honor the team. U.S. President Joe Biden called for year-round support for women's sports when the player, who was standing in the risers behind the podium, slunk downward and was helped off the stage.

Golf: Top-ranked amateur Zhang announces decision to turn professional

American Rose Zhang, who has earned virtually every women's amateur golf accomplishment so far in her decorated career, announced on Friday that she is turning professional. The 20-year-old Stanford sophomore, who leaves the amateur ranks having held top spot in the women's world amateur golf ranking for a record 141 consecutive weeks, will make her pro debut at the LPGA's June 1-4 Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey.

French teen Arthur Fils advances to final at Lyon

French teenager Arthur Fils advanced to his first ATP final by holding on for a 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (5) victory over eighth-seeded Brandon Nakashima at the Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes in Lyon, France. Fils, 18, broke Nakashima's serve in the sixth game of the deciding third set, but the American broke back one game later to make it 4-3. The third-set tie-breaker remained on serve until Fils broke through on Nakashima's serve to make it 6-5 and force match point. He finished the match on his own serve.

Boxing: Fury sends contract to Joshua for Wembley showdown in September

Britain's WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said on Friday that a contract had been sent to compatriot Anthony Joshua for a Wembley Stadium showdown in September. Fury, 34, has not fought since retaining his title with a 10th-round stoppage of fellow Briton Derek Chisora in December.

