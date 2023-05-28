Siva Sridhar surges with five golds, sinks meet record

Siva Sridhar of Jain University surged to five gold medals to go with his lone bronze, creating a gap in the race between him and Aneesh Gowda of Christ University, in the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) on Sunday.

It was enough for Siva to sink his own meet record in the men's 400m Individual Medley however, his 4.37.21mins on the day better than the 4:38.98mins set in the previous edition. Aneesh Gowda was second. He also won the 4x100 medley along with teammates to add to his gold tally. Aneesh however took the men's 200m freestyle title later to narrow the gap. Both the swimmers now have seven medals each from the pool as they also won silver and bronze in the men's 100m butterfly late in the day.

Not far away from Gautambuddh Nagar's Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik (SVSP) stadium, where Siva was creating waves in the pool, Manavaditya Singh Rathore and Kirti Gupta were helping Manav Rachna University win their third shooting gold, with the trap mixed team title. They shot a combined 139 out of 150 targets to secure the win ahead of Delhi University's Daksh Singh and Aashima Ahlawat, who shot 137.

The second gold at the shooting range went to the duo of R Narmada Nithin and Sri Karthik Sabari Raj of Madras University who got the better of Delhi University Sports Council's Anshika Gupta and Samarvir Singh 17-13 in the 10m air rifle mixed team final. Mehuli Ghosh and Srinjoy Datta of Adamas University won bronze.

Preetha, Shristi, Rohit win three golds in pool ============================ Also winning their third gold medals in the pool were Preetha V of Bangalore University, who claimed the women's 800m and 200m freestyle and Shristi Upadhyay of Jadavpur University who took the 100m and 200m women's butterfly titles on the day, to go with their golds won on Saturday.

Women power Guru Nanak Dev and Delhi Universities ================================= Women wrestlers helped Guru Nanak Dev and Delhi Universities pick two golds each at the IIT-BHU indoor stadium in Varanasi. Sweety in the women's 53kg and Manju in the 72kg category were the winners for Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) while Nikita in the 62 and Manju in the 59kg categories were the golden girls for Delhi.

Tennis semi-finalists identified =================== At the Ekana Sports City courts in the state capital, the semi-final line-ups were identified. In the women's section, Jain University, Bengaluru, will face Savitribai Phule Pune University in the first semi-final. University of Madras will take on Osmania University in the other.

