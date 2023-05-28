Mandar Rao Dessai to leave Mumbai City FC

Mandar Rao Dessai will leave the Mumbai City FC after his contract expires on May 31, announced the club on Sunday. The 31-year-old will leave the club after three successful seasons with it.

"Mumbai City FC can confirm that Mandar Rao Dessai will leave the Club after his contract ends on May 31. The 31-year-old left-back will bid farewell to the Islanders after three successful seasons," said a statement from the club on Sunday. Mandar arrived at Mumbai City FC in October 2020, making the move from FC Goa. The Goan-born defender was an instrumental part of the Islanders' side that created history by winning an unprecedented 'double' of the ISL League Winners' Shield and the ISL Trophy in the 2020-21 campaign.

The following year, Mandar was named by the squad as one of the Club vice-captains and represented the Club in Mumbai City FC's historic run at the 2022 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League. The Club won two games and drew one as the Islanders went on to finish second in Group B. Mandar went on to win his second League Winners' Shield with the Islanders in the 2022-23 season as Mumbai City FC went on a rampaging 18-game unbeaten run to lift the league title in record-breaking fashion.

After 52 appearances across three memorable seasons, Mandar leaves as one of Mumbai City FC's most decorated players. The Islanders will forever be thankful for his contributions and commitment to the Club. All of us at Mumbai City FC wish Mandar the very best for everything the future holds," concluded the statement from the club. (ANI)

