Soccer-Osimhen double but champions Napoli held by Bologna

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen scored in each half but the Serie A champions were held to a surprise 2-2 draw at Bologna on Sunday. Napoli missed out on the opportunity to surpass their club record of 91 points in a season, set in 2017-18, and now have 87 with one match remaining.

The league's leading scorer Osimhen struck after 14 minutes and doubled Napoli's lead nine minutes into the second half. The 24-year-old Nigeria international has netted 25 times in Serie A this season. Bologna fought back strongly, however, with Lewis Ferguson scoring after 63 minutes and Lorenzo De Silvestri equalising with a header six minutes from time.

