Soccer-Osimhen double but champions Napoli held by Bologna
Napoli missed out on the opportunity to surpass their club record of 91 points in a season, set in 2017-18, and now have 87 with one match remaining. The league's leading scorer Osimhen struck after 14 minutes and doubled Napoli's lead nine minutes into the second half.
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen scored in each half but the Serie A champions were held to a surprise 2-2 draw at Bologna on Sunday.
The league's leading scorer Osimhen struck after 14 minutes and doubled Napoli's lead nine minutes into the second half. The 24-year-old Nigeria international has netted 25 times in Serie A this season. Bologna fought back strongly, however, with Lewis Ferguson scoring after 63 minutes and Lorenzo De Silvestri equalising with a header six minutes from time.
