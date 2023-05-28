Left Menu

ICC chairman Barclay, CEO Allardice to meet Sethi in Lahore to discuss WC impasse

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 28-05-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 22:47 IST
ICC chairman Barclay, CEO Allardice to meet Sethi in Lahore to discuss WC impasse

The ICC chairman Greg Barclay and CEO Geoff Allardice will be meeting Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi at board's Lahore headquarters to discuss the issues related to their national team's participation in the ODI World Cup in India, starting October 5.

The ICC head honchos apart from Sethi will also meet PCB's COO Barrister Salman Naseer and other senior board officials.

As of now, Sethi has maintained PCB's stand that if India don't come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, they will also demand that their games are played in Bangladesh.

Barclay and Allardice will like to get a clearer picture and also break the deadlock with regards to the issue as an India versus Pakistan game in Dhaka will be a very bad advertisement not only for BCCI but also for global body.

The PCB insider claimed that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and even Nepal have all conveyed to Shah they have no issues playing a few games in Pakistan while the rest of the event should be held in Sri Lanka in September.

Barclay will be visiting Pakistan for the first time although Allardice has been to Lahore frequently since taking charge in the ICC. Barclay will be the first ICC Chairman to tour Pakistan since ICC President Ray Mali's visit in 2008. This will also be the first time since October 2004 when both the top two ICC officials will drop in at the PCB headquarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023