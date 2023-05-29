Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:37 PM EDT on Sunday, May 28

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:37 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Reports: Braves' Michael Soroka to make first MLB start since 2020

The Atlanta Braves will recall right-hander Michael Soroka from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Monday's opener of a three-game series against the host Oakland Athletics, The Athletic reported. BASEBALL-MLB-ATL-SOROKA, Field Level Media

- - Dodgers 3B Max Muncy (hamstring) exits vs. Rays

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy exited Sunday's game against the host Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning with a cramp in his left hamstring. BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-MUNCY, Field Level Media

- - White Sox reinstate Eloy Jimenez from injured list

The Chicago White Sox returned outfielder Eloy Jimenez from his injury rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Birmingham on Sunday and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list. BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-JIMENEZ, Field Level Media

- - Today's games:

(all times ET) L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m. Texas at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

- - PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games:

Next-day game previews move ASAP after today's game coverage is complete. "Early preview" indicates advance should move by ~7 p.m. ET. Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 5:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 8:07 p.m. L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

- - - - NBA

PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: Eastern Conference finals Game 7: Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

- - - - NHL

PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: Western Conference finals Game 6: Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

- - - - WNBA

Today's games: (all times ET)

Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m. Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. - - - -

MLS Today's games:

(all times ET) Portland at Sporting KC, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m. - - - -

MOTORSPORTS Indianapolis 500, 11 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte, 6 p.m. - - - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Shilo Sanders, Deion's son, officially commits to Colorado Former Jackson State safety Shilo Sanders announced his transfer to Colorado, a move that allows him to join his father and younger brother.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-COLO-SANDERS, Field Level Media - - - -

GOLF LIV Golf DC

Champions -- KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship PGA -- Charles Schwab Challenge

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play - - - -

USFL Houston at Memphis, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan at New Jersey, 5:30 p.m. - - - -

TENNIS Event coverage:

ATP -- French Open WTA -- French Open

- - - - ESPORTS

Event coverage: Overwatch League Spring Stage qualifiers (East) -- Week

Call of Duty League Major V Valorant Champions Tour 2023: Americas League

Overwatch League Spring Stage qualifiers (West) -- Week 4 NBA 2K League (5v5) -- The Tipoff group play (in-person match at Orlando)

