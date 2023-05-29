Gujarat Titans post 214/4 against CSK in IPL final

B Sai Sudharsan slammed 96 in 47 balls as Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four against Chennai Super Kings in the final of the Indian Premier League here on Monday. Asked to bat first, GT were off to a flying start with their opening duo of Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill putting on 67 runs in seven overs at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium. While Gill was sent back by star left-arm spinning all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for a 20-ball 39, Saha went on to make 54 off 39 balls to lay a strong foundation for a formidable total.

Saha was dismissed by seamer Deepak Chahar, who had dropped Gill when the batter was on 3.

Sudharsan, who has also been in good form in recent times, hit six sixes and eight fours in his whirlwind knock.

Tushar Deshpande gave away 56 runs in his four overs.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans: 214/4 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 96, Wriddhiman Saha 54).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)