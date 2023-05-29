Sports News Roundup: Rays win shootout, take series from Dodgers; Racist abuse of players is getting worse, says Stephens and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Paire keeps his cool but makes another early Paris exit

It was a close shave, but the bearded Benoit Paire's long run without a win on the main tour continued when he lost 5-7 4-6 3-6 6-1 6-4 to British 14th seed Cameron Norrie in the French Open first round on Monday. The mercurial Paire, whose last win in the main draw of top-tier tournament dates back to August, made the most of his wildcard invitation, only to be punished for 81 unforced errors on court Suzanne Lenglen.

Latvians awake to surprise holiday after epic ice hockey result

Latvians woke up to go to work on Monday morning, only to find they didn't have to. Their parliament had met at midnight to declare a holiday after the national ice hockey team chalked up its best-ever result at the world championship. Latvia, where hockey is the national sport, was co-hosting the men's championship with Finland, and the Latvians' extra-time victory over the U.S. for third place was greeted with wild jubilation. Canada won gold, Germany silver.

Tennis-Pavlyuchenkova makes winning Roland Garros return after injury woes

Former French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova celebrated her return to Roland Garros with a dominant win over Czech Linda Fruhvirtova on Monday and said she had feared for her career a year ago due to a knee problem. The 31-year-old enjoyed her best run at a Grand Slam at the 2021 tournament before losing to Czech Barbora Krejcikova in the final and skipped last year's edition as well as the second half of the season to nurse an injury that limited her playing time.

MLB roundup: Rays win shootout, take series from Dodgers

Isaac Paredes homered and drove in four runs, and Wander Franco chipped in with two hits and two RBIs to pace the Tampa Bay Rays in an 11-10 shootout victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rays took two of three in the series but needed a 15-hit attack to hold on in the series finale as they scored in each of the first four innings. Tampa Bay had six players with multiple hits, led by Paredes, who also doubled. Luke Raley went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs.

Tennis-Ailing Auger-Aliassime to focus on health after early French Open exit

Felix Auger-Aliassime said he needed to prioritise his health after the ailing world number 10 crashed out of the French Open on Monday following a 6-4 6-4 6-3 defeat by Italian veteran Fabio Fognini in the opening round. The 22-year-old pulled out of the Lyon quarter-finals last week with a shoulder problem and revealed that he had also been unwell during that tournament, with a similar issue hampering his progress in Paris along with a bout of cramp.

Badminton-BWF extends ban on 'spin serve' until after Paris Olympics

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has extended the ban on the new "spin serve" until after next year's Paris Olympics and Paralympics, it said on Monday. The BWF this month temporarily banned the serve, which involves a player spinning the shuttle before launching it, after it proved to be tough to return or completely unplayable.

Tennis-Djokovic canters into French Open round two as Stephens lays down marker

Novak Djokovic launched his quest for a record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title with a no-nonsense 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-1) first-round victory over debutant Aleksandar Kovacevic at the French Open on Monday. The twice Roland Garros champion breezed through the first two sets before encountering resistance from the 24-year-old American whose lack of experience then showed in the tiebreak on the world's biggest clay court.

Tennis-Racist abuse of players is getting worse, says Stephens

Racist behaviour directed at athletes is getting worse and even software designed to protect them from it has little impact, world number 30 Sloane Stephens said on Monday. The American, speaking after her straight-sets victory over Karolina Pliskova in the French Open first round, said she had had to endure it her whole tennis career.

Tennis-Stephens puts down marker on 'favourite court in the world'

Sloane Stephens relished every moment she spent on her favourite court in the world as the she cruised to a 6-0 6-4 first-round victory over former world number one Karolina Pliskova on Monday to put down an early marker at the French Open. The 30-year-old, runner-up in Paris five years ago, gave erratic Pliskova no chance on the main Philippe-Chatrier court, speeding through the first set in 49 minutes before the Czech recovered in the second.

Soccer-Chelsea name Pochettino as manager

Chelsea confirmed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as head coach on Monday after the former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris St Germain manager signed a two-year contract with the option of a further year. Argentine Pochettino, 51, will take over from interim boss Frank Lampard on July 1. Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season.

(With inputs from agencies.)