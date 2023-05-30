Left Menu

German soccer club punished for walking off field after alleged racist slur

PTI | Hamburg | Updated: 30-05-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 18:49 IST
German soccer club punished for walking off field after alleged racist slur

A lower-level German soccer team called its punishment for stopping a game in protest after racist abuse was apparently directed at team captain Marcus Coffie "a slap in the face." Hamburg-based Teutonia Ottensen was leading 2-1 at Bremer SV in the fourth-division game on Saturday when Coffie, who is Black, said he was racially abused by an opposing player. Coffie's teammates reacted by walking off the field and the game was abandoned before halftime.

The North German Soccer Federation said Monday it had no evidence that Coffie had been racially abused. It awarded Bremer SV a 5-0 victory. It also questioned "whether when such an accusation justifies calling off a game or not continuing it." Teutonia criticized the federation's response on Tuesday.

"This judgement and the way it was written demonstrate a tolerant attitude towards the problem of racism underlying this incident," Teutonia said in a statement.

Bremer SV said it believed its player, saying he didn't racially abuse Coffie, and the alleged incident was not observed by the match officials, but Teutonia said the federation had disregarded testimony from other witnesses.

"It signals to all players who are confronted with racist insults on the soccer field that their options for dealing with the problem are limited to what the refereeing team can see," Teutonia said. "The questioning of whether an incident of this type is enough for a game to be abandoned not only borders on ignorance, but it also makes all the steps taken against racism so far look like measures that are only welcomed if they fit the prevailing circumstances of the club or association." The 5-0 result saves Bremer SV from relegation and sends Werder Bremen's reserve team down instead. Teutonia had nothing but pride at stake in the game.

"The decision is not just an example of what is wrong in the sport, what is still wrong in our society,'' Teutonia said, ''but it's the latest example of looking the other way, the latest example of a decision to tolerate racism in the sport and therefore in society."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023