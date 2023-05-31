Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Wrestling-Indian athletes postpone medal-immersion protest against chief

India's top wrestlers were talked out of their plans to toss their medals into the river Ganges on Tuesday as part of their ongoing demand to arrest their federation chief over sexual harassment allegations. The athletes had been camping in New Delhi since April 23 demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has denied allegations of sexually harassing female athletes.

Tennis-Top seed Swiatek enjoys winning start to French Open title defence

World number one Iga Swiatek launched her French Open title defence on Tuesday by easing past Spain's Cristina Bucsa 6-4 6-0 to move into the second round. The Pole, chasing a third French Open title in four years, got off to a sluggish start on a windy afternoon on Philippe-Chatrier court.

Tennis-Wild shock for Medvedev, Djokovic accused of fanning political flames

Daniil Medvedev became the highest-ranked player to exit the French Open after losing a marathon encounter against Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild on a windy Tuesday, while Novak Djokovic found himself at the centre of a political storm. Iga Swiatek gave herself an early birthday gift a day before turning 22 by dismissing Cristina Bucsa 6-4 6-0 as world number seven Ons Jabeur beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-4 6-1 and 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva earned her first Grand Slam main draw win.

Tennis-Roland Garros goes Wild as Medvedev blown away in French Open first round

A wound-up Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock first-round exit at the French Open when he lost 7-6(5) 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-4 to Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild amid gusty winds on Tuesday. Although Seyboth Wild won two Challenger (second-tier) titles on clay this season, world number two Medvedev was coming into the Grand Slam tournament on the back of a title in Rome, having shown tremendous progress on the slowest surface.

Motor racing-Vasseur rejects 'harsh' criticism of Ferrari's Monaco pace

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has rejected 'harsh' criticism of the Formula One team's Monaco Grand Prix pace while apologising to Charles Leclerc for a mistake that cost him a likely first home podium. Leclerc qualified third fastest in Monaco on Saturday but received a three-place grid penalty for unnecessarily impeding McLaren's Lando Norris in the tunnel, with Alpine's Esteban Ocon promoted.

Tennis-Brazilian prodigy Wild on cloud nine after Medvedev upset

Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild said it was the happiest day of his life after beating world number two Daniil Medvedev at the French Open on Tuesday. The 23-year-old, making his debut at Roland Garros, won a gruelling contest 7-6(5) 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-4, sending the Russian second seed home in the first round of the Grand Slam.

Tennis-Feeling 'invincible', Alcaraz resumes hunt for maiden French Open title

Carlos Alcaraz will resume his quest for a first French Open title with an air of invincibility after a dominant opening display, while Novak Djokovic will look to avoid a political distraction in his hunt for a record 23rd major following his message about Kosovo. Alcaraz is the top seed at a Grand Slam for the first time but he showed little sign of nerves in his first-round match, as he laid down the gauntlet to his title rivals with an impeccable performance against Flavio Cobolli.

Soccer-United striker Martial out of FA Cup final through injury

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will miss the FA Cup final against Manchester City due to injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The France international picked up a hamstring injury in Sunday's 2-1 win over Fulham in United's final Premier League match of the season as they wrapped up a third-placed finish with 75 points.

Tennis-Medvedev happy to dust off claycourt season after French Open exit

Daniil Medvedev had no regrets after being knocked out in the first round of the French Open, showing more relief that his claycourt season was finally over. The red dirt is the world number two's least favourite surface even though the Russian won the Rome Masters in the run-up to Roland Garros, and Medvedev made it even clearer on Tuesday after losing 7-6(5) 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-4 to Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild.

NBA-Miami win Game 7 to thwart Celtics' comeback bid

The Miami Heat avoided becoming the first team to squander a 3-0 NBA playoff series lead after beating the Boston Celtics 103-84 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday. After a dramatic defeat in the final seconds at home in Game 6 on Saturday, Miami got the win they needed at Boston's TD Garden to reach the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, with that series set to begin on Thursday.

