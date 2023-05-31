Josh Hazlewood lauds Virat Kohli's work ethics

The Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood hailed Indian star batter Virat Kohli's work ethic. Hazlewood and Kohli have been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Royal Challengers Bangalore for the past two seasons. Both players have spent time together on and off the field.

The 32-year-old bowler has witnessed Kohli's hard work first-hand during their training sessions. Hazlewood said that Kohli is the first person to arrive at training and the last person to leave. "I think it's probably how hard he works (that stands out)," Hazlewood told the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"His fitness first of all - and then his skill work and batting and fielding in particular." "He is always out there (training) first and leaves last ... and the intensity he trains at all the time is at such a high level it drags everyone else along for the ride. That can leak on to the other players and improve them as well," Hazlewood concluded.

Hazlewood will definitely go after Kohli's wicket and it will be one of the key battles that transpire on the pitch in the World Test Championship Final 2023 which will begin from June 7 between Australia and India. Kohli arrived in the UK ahead of the crucial fixture on May 27. He shared a story on his Instagram handle to mark his arrival.

Kohli will be one of the key players for the Indian team as they look to clinch the ICC World Test Championship after missing out on the first occasion against New Zealand in 2021. Virat had a great IPL 2023 season, in 14 matches of IPL 2023, he has scored 639 runs at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate above 139. He has scored two centuries and six fifties this season, with best score of 101*. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the league so far.

In international cricket in 2022, he has scored 724 runs so far in 13 matches, 15 innings at an average of 51.71. He has scored three centuries and a half-century, with the best score of 186. Since his return to the sport at Asia Cup 2022, Virat has scored 1,596 runs in 38 innings, with five centuries and eight fifties. His runs have come at an average of 53.20.

India's squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk). Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav have been named as stand-by players for the high-stakes match. (ANI)

