Left Menu

India thrash South Korea 9-1, enter final of Junior Asia Cup

The Koreans found their only goal through Keonyeol Hwang in the 46th minute, as the Indian juggernaut continued in the remaining minutes of the game.Vishnukant Singh made it 7-1 when he found the net in the 51st minute, which was Indias first strike in the fourth and final quarter.Barely two minutes after Dhami completed a fine hat-trick and with just three minutes left in the match, India rounded off the tally with a goal from Sharda Nand Tiwari.

PTI | Salalah | Updated: 31-05-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 22:04 IST
India thrash South Korea 9-1, enter final of Junior Asia Cup

The Indian hockey team produced a dominant performance to outclass South Korea 9-1 and enter the final of the Junior Asia Cup here on Wednesday. In the title clash on Thursday, India will meet the winner of the second semifinal between Malaysia and Pakistan. Dhami Boby Singh led the way for India with a hat-trick, and was declared the Player of the Match at the Salalah Sports Complex. While Dhami found the net in the 31st, 39th and 55th minutes, it was Lakra Sunit who opened the scoring for India with his 13th minute strike. In the 19th minute, Hundal Araijeet Singh doubled the lead before Dhami got into the act. Angad Bir Singh and Uttam Singh scored in the 34th and 38th minute respectively as India led 6-0 by the end of the third quarter in what was turning out to be a thoroughly one-sided match. The Koreans found their only goal through Keonyeol Hwang in the 46th minute, as the Indian juggernaut continued in the remaining minutes of the game.

Vishnukant Singh made it 7-1 when he found the net in the 51st minute, which was India's first strike in the fourth and final quarter.

Barely two minutes after Dhami completed a fine hat-trick and with just three minutes left in the match, India rounded off the tally with a goal from Sharda Nand Tiwari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023