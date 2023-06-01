Left Menu

India's Kiran Geroge moves to quarters, Ashmita bows out of Thailand Open

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 01-06-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 19:56 IST
India's Kiran Geroge moves to quarters, Ashmita bows out of Thailand Open

Top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen progressed to the men's singles quarterfinals with an upset win over Li Shi Feng of China in the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament here on Thursday.

Sen beat his fourth seeded Chinese opponent 21-17 21-15 in a round of 16 match that lasted 49 minutes.

The world number 23 Indian will face qualifier Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Another Indian, Kiran George, who made it to the main round through the qualifiers, also advanced to the men's singles quarterfinals after beating world number 26 Weng Hong Yang of China 21-11 21-19 in 39 minutes.

It is the first time that Kiran, the world number 59, has reached the quarterfinal at a BWF World Tour Super 500 event.

The 2022 Odisha Open winner will face the winner of the match between Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong and Toma Junior Popov of France in a last eight clash on Friday.

In the women's singles, an out of touch Saina Nehwal lost 11-21 14-21 to third seed and world number five He Bing Jao of China in a round of 16 match to exit from the tournament.

It was also the end of the road for 23-year-old Ashmita Chaliha, who went down 18-21 13-21 to former Olympic and three-time world champion Carolina Marin of Spain.

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also lost their pre-quarterfinal match to Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia 26-24 11-21 17-21.

The Super 500 is a Grade 2 (level 4) event in the BWF tournament ranking system.

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300 tournaments. One other category of tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023