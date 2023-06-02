Left Menu

Soccer-Harassment of Europa League final referee Taylor condemned by PGMOL

Harassment of Europa League final referee Anthony Taylor and his family by AS Roma fans at Budapest Airport was condemned on Thursday by the PGMOL, which oversees refereeing in English professional football, after videos circulated on social media.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 06:56 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 06:56 IST
Soccer-Harassment of Europa League final referee Taylor condemned by PGMOL

Harassment of Europa League final referee Anthony Taylor and his family by AS Roma fans at Budapest Airport was condemned on Thursday by the PGMOL, which oversees refereeing in English professional football, after videos circulated on social media. Taylor came under scrutiny following Roma's 4-1 shootout loss to Sevilla in UEFA's second-tier final on Wednesday.

"We are appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family as he tries to make his way home from refereeing the UEFA Europa League final," a statement from PGMOL said. Roma manager Jose Mourinho criticised the refereeing after the game and was filmed shouting at the match officials outside the Puskas Arena.

"It was an intense, masculine, vibrant game with a referee who seemed Spanish. It was yellow, yellow, yellow all the time," Mourinho said. In the video, Roma fans can be seen harassing and abusing the 44-year-old Taylor and his family, who required protection from airport security as they sought refuge in a safe area.

Measures were also taken to shield Englishman Taylor from water and flying objects. "We will continue to provide our full support to Anthony and his family," PGMOL added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023