Left Menu

Indian women's team look to win maiden Junior Asia Cup hockey title

The teams that finish fifth in both pools will compete against one another for the ninth and 10th spots.After Uzbekistan, India will take on Malaysia on June 5, followed by matches against Korea June 6 and Chinese Taipei June 8.

PTI | Kakamighara | Updated: 02-06-2023 11:53 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 11:51 IST
Indian women's team look to win maiden Junior Asia Cup hockey title
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Indian women will look to replicate the success of their male counterparts when they begin their campaign at the Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament beginning here on Saturday.

The Indian junior men's team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 in Salalah, Oman on Thursday night to lift the Asia Cup title.

And the Indian junior women team would be eager to follow in the footsteps of the men's side and win its maiden Asia Cup crown.

India will open their campaign against Uzbekistan on Saturday. The women's Junior Asia Cup, which will conclude on June 11, will also serve as a qualifier for the forthcoming FIH Junior Women's World Cup later this year.

Notably, the top three teams in the women's junior Asia Cup will earn automatic qualification for the FIH Junior Women's World Cup to be played in Santiago, Chile from November 29 to December 10 this year. Captained by Preeti, India have been grouped in Pool A along side four-time champions Korea, Malaysia, Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei, while hosts Japan, China, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, and Hong Kong China, are in Pool B. India have won a silver and four bronze medals in the tournament's seven editions thus far. Speaking on the team's preparation ahead of the tournament, captain Preeti said, ''We have worked hard over the past few months for this tournament and now we are all geared up to implement everything that we have worked on during training sessions. ''Moreover, the senior India team was also training with us on the same campus which helped us and also boosted our confidence.'' After a single-legged round-robin stage, the top two sides from each pool will move to the semi-finals while the third and fourth-placed teams will play for the fifth to eighth-rank classification. The teams that finish fifth in both pools will compete against one another for the ninth and 10th spots.

After Uzbekistan, India will take on Malaysia on June 5, followed by matches against Korea (June 6) and Chinese Taipei (June 8).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023