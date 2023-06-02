Honda Racing India announces riders for Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R

Unveiling the young star riders for the 2023 challenge, Honda Racing India on Thursday announced its riders' squad for IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup set to kick off this weekend at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. The 2023 season of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup is set to deliver exhilarating racing action and provide a sneak peek into the promising future of motorcycle racing in India. The five-round season will showcase a remarkable line-up of 14 talented young riders, representing the prestigious Honda team, as they take on the Moto3 race machine - the NSF250R. Additionally, the team has welcomed five new riders who have demonstrated their skill and successfully progressed from the CBR150R novice category.

The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup is a platform dedicated to developing and nurturing the next generation of riders for national and international championships. This esteemed motorcycle-racing event promises to showcase the exceptional talent and potential of Honda's aspiring racers. As they compete for glory, these young riders have the opportunity to leave a lasting impact on the national racing circuit in Coimbatore. Commenting on the upcoming season, Tsutsumu Otani - President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup is a testament to our unwavering dedication in nurturing young talent and fostering the growth of motorcycle racing in India. With our objectives firmly in focus, this platform has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of racing in the country. It offers young riders a valuable opportunity to excel, refine their skills, and unleash their full potential.

Speaking on the 2023 season, Yogesh Mathur, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, "We are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the exceptional talent of our young riders in the upcoming IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup this weekend. Their consistently remarkable performances in the previous rounds have heightened our anticipation for their upcoming races. With their unwavering determination and relentless dedication, these young riders are well-prepared to deliver astonishing performances on the national stage. Equipped with the NSF250R, the ultimate Moto3 machine featuring a combination of power, agility, and advanced technologies. I have complete confidence in their abilities, and I am thrilled to witness their incredible potential unfold in the upcoming races."Rider line-up for IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup In the 2023 season of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R, 14 young and talented riders will take the helm of Honda's esteemed Moto3 machine. Among them are Kavin Quintal (18 yrs), Shyam Shundar (19 years), Rakshith S Dave (14 years), Theopaul Leander (22 years) from Chennai, Mohsin P (20 yrs) from Mallapuram, AS James (21 yrs) and Samuel Martin (23 yrs) from Bangalore, Prakash Kamat (19 yrs) from Bokaro Steel City and Vivek Rohit Kapadia (20 yrs) from Belgaum.

Joining them will be Raheesh Khatri (15 yrs) from Mumbai, Siddesh Sawant (21yrs) from Uttur, Harshit Bogar (19 yrs) from Bangalore, Shyam Babu (19 yrs) from Chennai and Beedani Rajendra (18 yrs) from Hyderabad have been promoted from CBR150R Cup. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)