Odd News Roundup: Dev Shah, 14, crowned US National Spelling Bee champion; Cricket-Punter lands 50,000 pounds windfall from 14-year-old bet on Tongue debut

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Dev Shah, 14, crowned US National Spelling Bee champion Dev Shah, a 14-year-old boy from Largo, Florida, won the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday, nailing the word "psammophile," meaning an organism that thrives in sandy soils, in the 15th round of the contest's finals.

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Dev Shah, 14, crowned US National Spelling Bee champion

Dev Shah, a 14-year-old boy from Largo, Florida, won the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday, nailing the word "psammophile," meaning an organism that thrives in sandy soils, in the 15th round of the contest's finals. He edged out fellow eighth-grader Charlotte Walsh, 14, from Arlington, Virginia, who finished in second-place after she misspelled "daviely," a Scottish-rooted word for listlessly, in the 14th round.

Cricket-Punter lands 50,000 pounds windfall from 14-year-old bet on Tongue debut

One lucky punter who believed 14 years ago that Josh Tongue would one day play for England and placed a cheeky bet will win 50,000 pounds ($63,000) when the fast bowler makes his international debut against Ireland on Thursday. Tim Piper had watched Tongue play when he was just an 11-year-old and placed a 100-pound bet at odds of 500-1 that he would play a test match for England in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

