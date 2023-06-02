Left Menu

"It's just a must-watch thing", says former Australian cricket captain Aaron Finch ahead of WTC Final

In an exclusive interview with Star Sports, former Australia captain Aaron Finch discussed the highly anticipated rivalry between India and Australia ahead of the WTC Final on June 7 at the Oval cricket ground.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 19:29 IST
"It's just a must-watch thing", says former Australian cricket captain Aaron Finch ahead of WTC Final
Aaron Finch (Twitter: Photo/ AaronFinch5). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exclusive interview with Star Sports, former Australia captain Aaron Finch discussed the highly anticipated rivalry between India and Australia ahead of the WTC Final on June 7 at the Oval cricket ground in London. The clash between these cricketing powerhouses is considered a must-watch spectacle due to the history and intensity associated with their battles.

Additionally, Finch compared the impacts of batting maestros Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, emphasizing the significance of dismissing them early in order to gain an advantage. Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, former Australia captain Aaron Finch spoke on how India versus Australia is a spectacle to behold, he said "I think the rivalry is held in such high regard in both countries, that I think it brings out the best in both teams.

He further added, "Obviously, India has had the better of Australia in the last three series. I think, so both teams will rise to the occasion no matter where it's played, at home or away or this time at neutral territory. It's just a must-watch thing." Expressing his personal preference for Smith's outstanding record, Finch anticipated an enthralling contest between the two dynamic players. As fans eagerly await the next chapter of the India versus Australia rivalry, Finch's insights provide a glimpse into the strategies and expectations surrounding this fiercely competitive encounter.

Finch compared the impacts of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, noting that the key to handling them would be to get them out early. He further added, "Both batting at number four, so the key is to try and get them as early as possible, early wickets to expose them to the brand new ball will be absolutely key. I will always side with Steve Smith, I think his record is outstanding, but it will be a very good contest."

Expressing his personal preference for Smith's outstanding record, Finch anticipated an enthralling contest between the two dynamic players. As fans eagerly await the next chapter of the India versus Australia rivalry, Finch's insights provide a glimpse into the strategies and expectations surrounding this fiercely competitive encounter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023