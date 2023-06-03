Left Menu

Horse racing-Police arrest 19 ahead of Epsom Derby

Last month, protest group Animal Rising issued a call for volunteers to help disrupt the event by entering the track. "Eleven people were arrested at addresses in Mitcham and Byfleet in the early hours, following warrants based on intelligence received ahead of the Epsom Derby Festival," Surrey Police said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 16:17 IST
Horse racing-Police arrest 19 ahead of Epsom Derby
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Surrey Police have arrested 19 people in connection with plans to disrupt Saturday's Epsom Derby as major sporting events in Britain continue to be affected by protests. Last month, protest group Animal Rising issued a call for volunteers to help disrupt the event by entering the track.

"Eleven people were arrested at addresses in Mitcham and Byfleet in the early hours, following warrants based on intelligence received ahead of the Epsom Derby Festival," Surrey Police said in a statement. "A further eight people were arrested after their vehicle was stopped on Canons Lane in Burgh Heath at around 10.20 a.m. this morning. All were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance and remain in police custody."

April's Grand National was delayed by animal rights protesters, while more than 20 people were arrested at the Scottish Grand National. "We have been clear in our approach that criminal activity will not be tolerated at the Epsom Derby Festival. As a result of intelligence, we have arrested 19 people who we believe were intent on illegally disrupting today's events," Superintendent Michael Hodder said.

Last year's Epsom Derby was delayed after six protesters from Animal Rising, then named Animal Rebellion, entered the course and had to be removed by the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023