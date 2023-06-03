Left Menu

Soccer-Game in Egypt abandoned after 12 minutes due to lack of players

An Egyptian Second Division match was called off after 12 minutes on Friday because one team had an insufficient number of players.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-06-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 16:41 IST
Soccer-Game in Egypt abandoned after 12 minutes due to lack of players
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Egypt Arab Rep

An Egyptian Second Division match was called off after 12 minutes on Friday because one team had an insufficient number of players. Media Sporting started the game against Tersana with eight available players after others had refused to play, saying they had not been paid.

Tersana scored two early goals before at least one Media said he was injured and the match was halted because the rules state that a team must have a minimum of seven players on the pitch. "The team did not withdraw and as a respect for the (Egyptian) Football Association, we decided to participate with eight players and without an available goalkeeper, and some participated despite their injuries," Media board member Farag Al-Gamal told local media.

"Some players complained of injury and their inability to complete the match, so the referee decided to cancel it," he added. Media are bottom of Group B in the second division, with two games remaining in the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023