"This was for Mahi bhai": Ajinkya Rahane on CSK's IPL triumph

Rahane struck form in this year's IPL aggregating 326 runs in 14 matches at an average of 32.60. He also smashed two fifties in the season

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 19:30 IST
Ajinkya Rahane (Image: Twitter/ BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
Chennai Super Kings player Ajinkya Rahane has said that victory of the team in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 was special and a tribute to captain MS Dhoni. Rahane featured in a video of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in which he shared his journey with the CSK.

"It was great game, final was really good, it was a special victory for all of us and we said that this was for Mahi bhai," he told to BCCI.TV. Rahane said that this comeback was "emotional". He further added that he enjoyed playing for CSK and before IPL, he had a great domestic season.

"Personally enjoyed playing for CSK as I have been batting well throughout the season, even before IPL. I had a very good domestic season and I felt good. So this comeback was a bit emotional for me," he said. Rahane struck form in this year's IPL aggregating 326 runs in 14 matches at an average of 32.60. He also smashed two fifties in the season.

The right-handed batter is making a return to the team after 18-19 months. He had played his last test match in January 2022 against South Africa in Cape Town. "Coming back after 18-19 months, whatever has happened, good or bad, I don't want to think about my past. I just want to start afresh and keep doing whatever I have been doing. I want to bat with the same mindset and show same intent that I showed before coming here in IPL and Ranji Trophy. I would not like to think about format whether it is T20 or Tests. The way I am batting now, I don't want to complicate things and the more I keep it simple, better it is for me," Rahane said.

Rahane also lauded Rohit Sharma's captaincy. "I thought culture in team now is really good. Rohit is handling the team really well and I am sure Rahul bhai is also handling the team really well. That helps as well and atmosphere is really good. Whatever I am seeing right now is that everyone is enjoying each other's company." (ANI)

