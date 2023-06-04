Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian woman to reach French Open last 16 in 44 years

Beatriz Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian woman in 44 years to reach the last 16 of the French Open with a 5-7 6-4 7-5 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova at Roland Garros on Saturday. The 14th seed received plenty of vocal support from the stands as she emulated the 1978 and 1979 feat of Patricia Medrado.

Motor racing-Mercedes drivers blame qualifying contact on miscommunication

Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton blamed miscommunication for a coming together in Spanish Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday. The pair made contact as seven-times world champion Hamilton came up behind his fellow-Briton at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.

Tennis-Swiatek serves up double bagel as Gauff, Rune, Ruud advance

Defending champion Iga Swiatek continued her imperious, merciless march towards a third French Open title in four years with a 6-0 6-0 humiliation of Wang Xinyu on Saturday to reach the fourth round. The world number one swept her Chinese opponent aside in 51 minutes with a potential quarter-final clash against Coco Gauff, who she demolished in last year's final, looming.

Tennis-Jabeur overcomes slow start to reach French Open fourth round

Tunisian seventh seed Ons Jabeur overcame a bad start to reach the fourth round of the French Open with a 4-6 6-4 6-2 victory over Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic on Saturday. Jabeur, who has endured a stop-start season in which she had minor knee surgery before winning the title in Charleston and skipping the Madrid Open with a calf problem, was slow out of the starting blocks and Danilovic took full advantage of it before experience prevailed.

Tennis-Hitting ball into crowd was a 'stupid move', says Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva was knocked out of the French Open in the third round on Saturday but the teenager's amazing run from qualifying could have ended even before her match against Coco Gauff was completed in three sets. After wasting two chances to win the first-set tiebreak, the 16-year-old Russian received a warning for hitting the ball into the packed Suzanne Lenglen stands -- a move that could have resulted in her being defaulted and sent packing with a heavy fine.

Tennis-On court of pain, Zverev rediscovers his joie de vivre in Paris

A year to the day after suffering a freak injury at Roland Garros, Alexander Zverev fought his way into the fourth round of the French Open, having rediscovered his joie de vivre in a thrilling match against his friend Frances Tiafoe on Saturday. The German let out a huge scream after wrapping up a 3-6 7-6(3) 6-1 7-6(5) under the lights on Court Philippe Chatrier, with both players entertaining the crowd throughout.

Tennis-Cerundolo downs Fritz to reach second week of slam for first time

Francisco Cerundolo reached the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time on Saturday with a 3-6 6-3 6-4 7-5 win over American ninth seed Taylor Fritz in the third round of the French Open. The 24-year-old Argentine's first four outings at the majors all ended in first round defeats but this year he has shown improvement.

Tennis-Musetti up against 'inspiration' Alcaraz for quarter-final spot in Paris

Friends as well as rivals, Lorenzo Musetti and Carlos Alcaraz are looking forward to meeting in the French Open fourth round on Sunday after the Italian 17th seed beat the Spanish world number one in their only previous meeting. Musetti triumphed in a three-set classic to lift his first Tour-level trophy on clay in Hamburg last year, before Alcaraz won the U.S. Open and rose to the top of the world rankings.

Soccer-Messi to leave PSG at end of season after two years at the club

Lionel Messi will leave Paris St Germain at the end of season after two years at the Ligue 1 club, Paris St Germain said on Saturday. PSG host Clermont in the final round of Ligue 1 later on Saturday.

Soccer: Man City edge closer to treble after FA Cup final win over Man Utd

Manchester City moved to within one victory of completing a momentous treble as they deservedly beat arch-rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final thanks to Ilkay Gundogan's record-breaking double on Saturday. City captain Gundogan scored the fastest goal in FA Cup final history with a stunning volley after 12 seconds and struck what proved to be the winner seven minutes after halftime.

