Left Menu

French Open: Ons Jabeur rallies past Olga Danilovic to book Round of 16 spot

Jabeur will now take on No.36 Bernarda Pera for a spot in her first quarterfinal in Paris.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 11:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 11:28 IST
French Open: Ons Jabeur rallies past Olga Danilovic to book Round of 16 spot
Ons Jabeur (Photo: WTA/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The World No 7 Ons Jabeur on Court Suzanne Lenglen scripted an outstanding came back from a set down to defeat Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 and book a spot in the Round of 16 at the ongoing French Open 2023. Jabeur will now take on No 36 Bernarda Pera for a spot in her first quarterfinal in Paris.

After losing the first set 6-4 due to a break, Jabeur broke first in the second set to take a 3-2 lead. In the longest game of the match, she faced four break points when serving to consolidate the break. She saved all of them, eventually converting on her third game point to win the six-deuce game. Both players would trade breaks before Jabeur went up to serve out the set at 5-4. Danilovic kept up her unrelenting return pressure, earning a break point and even the set. The Tunisian answered with her strongest forehand of the night, a scorching inside-out winner that restored the game to deuce. She finished the set two points later.

"I'm gonna give it 100 per cent. We learn from the other fourth rounds that I lost here. Obviously have much more experience than the other times. Let the dream continue. Roland Garros is very close to my heart, and a Grand Slam that I always dreamed of winning with the big girls," WTA.com quoted Jabeur as saying. "For me, today it's about a great transformation, great transformation of energy, of attitude on the court, of so many things. So hopefully the next step will be even better, and I can approach the second week stronger and ready to play better against lefties," Jabeur said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
3
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023