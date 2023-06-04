Lionel Messi crowned as top assist provider in Ligue 1 for 2022-2023 season

The Argentinian maestro Lionel Messi ended his stay in the French League on a positive note as he was crowned the top assist provider in Ligue 1 for the 2022-2023 season. Messi slowly racked up numbers during this season. He provided 16 assists in Ligue 1 this season. He received the award for this achievement after the game against Clermont Foot 63 on Matchday 38.

The Argentine ended the season with 16 assists in 32 league games this season. This time he edged past now, his former teammate Kylian Mbappe, who walked away with the award last year. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner sealed his place at the summit ahead of Neymar Jr (11 assists) and Olympique de Marseille's Jonathan Clauss (also 11 assists).

In his final appearance for the French Giants Paris Saint-Germain, Messi failed to score or provide an assist in his final appearance for the club. Last week Messi created another record on Sunday in the Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg. The Argentine scored his 496th goal thus, becoming the highest goalscorer in the top five European leagues.

Messi surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo by one goal. Paris Saint-Germain faced Strasbourg on Sunday at the Le Parc des Princes stadium. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. After the match, Paris Saint-Germain was crowned champions of the Ligue 1 2022-23 because of PSG's superior goal difference over second-placed Lens. The football club, Paris Saint-Germain wins the French Ligue 1 title for a record 11th time. The FIFA World Cup 2022 winner, Lionel Messi scored the first goal of the match for his side Paris Saint-Germain in the 59th minute. Later in the 79th minute, Kevin Gameiro scored for Strasbourg to level the score. The match ended with a scoreline of 1-1.

In Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain has played 37 matches out of which they have won 27, lost six and drew four.In the Spanish La Liga football competition, Lionel Messi has scored 474 goals in 520 matches. In the French Ligue 1, Messi has scored 22 goals in 57 matches. The 35-year-old while playing for Football Club Barcelona has scored 672 goals in 778 games. While playing for Paris Saint-Germain he has scored 32 goals in 74 matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)