Belgium national, Eden Hazard to leave Real Madrid this summer

Real Madrid announces that Eden Hazard will leave the club on June 30. The Spanish giants signed the Belgian attacker in 2019 from Chelsea with a deal worth £130m if all bonus payments were paid. Eden Hazard was initially signed for a five-year deal but he will leave the club a year before his contract was due to expire.

Eden Hazard to leave Real Madrid this summer
Since signing for Real Madrid, Eden Hazard has been suffering from injuries that eventually kept him out of the squad for a long period of time. After his recovery, he found it difficult to get back into his stride. The 32-year-old, Eden Hazard was struggling to make it to the playing 11 lists, as his poor run of form kept him out of the team.

For Real Madrid, Eden Hazard made 76 appearances in all competitions and scored just seven goals and gave 12 assists. As per Real Madrid's official website," Real Madrid Football Club and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement whereby the player will leave the club as of 30 June 2023." Further adding, "Eden Hazard has been part of our club for four seasons, during which time he has won 8 titles: 1 European Cup, 1 Club World Cup, 1 European Super Cup, 2 La Liga titles, 1 Copa del Rey and 2 Spanish Super Cups," as per the official website of Real Madrid.

"Real Madrid would like to express our affection to Eden Hazard and we wish him and his family the best of luck for the next stage of his career." (ANI)

