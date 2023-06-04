Team India practices ahead of ICC World Test Championship final

India will take on Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship at The Oval from June 7 onwards. Ahead of the clash team India was seen practising for the WTC final clash. ANI covered the team practice today in the Oval ground. In the photos, Rohit and company are in practice mode as they prepare for the finals.

Team India did the warmup pratice at the Oval and also conducted fielding drills where key players Kohli, Pujara and Rahane participated. In view of moisture content in the atmosphere of England, wicket-keeper KS Bharath, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane did slip fielding pratice as swinging conditions are the primary element in England grounds.

After the fielding drills and pratice the Indian team hit the nets for batting practice. Rohit Sharma along with Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan and Umesh Yadav did batting pratice on four different pitches. The Indian team practised with Jaydev Unadkat and a left-arm pacer as a pratice bowler to prepare for Mitchell Starc. Ravindra Jadeja also did fielding and batting practice to prepare for the final.

Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur did bowling practice, Shami looked was in invincible form knocking down the wicket of Subhuman Gill. After batting pratice, Ajinkya Rahane did some close slip catches pratice to prepare for spinners in the finals.

India's squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk). Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav have been named as stand-by players for the high-stakes match.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner. (ANI)

