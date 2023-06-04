Left Menu

Spanish GP 2023: Charles Leclerc reflects on disappointing performance during qualifying at Barcelona

Reflecting on his performance, Leclerc stated that there was something off with his car and the team needs to analyse it.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 22:38 IST
Spanish GP 2023: Charles Leclerc reflects on disappointing performance during qualifying at Barcelona
Charles Leclerc (Image: Instagram/Charles Leclerc). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

After being knocked out of Q1 for the first time since 2019, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start Sunday's race from the back of the grid as he managed to finish 19th only in front of the Williams' Logan Sargeant at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, reported Sky Sports. Reflecting on his performance, Leclerc stated that there was something off with his car and the team needs to analyse it.

"I don't have the answer for now, the only thing I can say is that the left-hand corners were undrivable, the right-hand corners the feeling was very similar to this morning," Leclerc was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "But there's just something off in the left-hand corners that we need to analyse and understand because it was very hard. I thought it was the tyres on the first set, but then went onto the second set and the feeling was exactly the same."

"I just had no grip at all in the left-hand corners from the rears. We'll check the car and I will be very surprised if everything was fine. So many moments and even during the first red flag I nearly lost it and put it in the gravel in the left-hand corner and these were just very, very weird behaviour so we'll have to check." The Ferrari driver added. Leclerc is the only non-Red Bull driver to have taken a pole position this season. During Spanish GP he was knocked out in Qualifier 1 for the first time since the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix.

It was later confirmed by Ferrari that they were unable to carry out an inspection of the car on Saturday evening due to parc ferme regulations. "Even this morning in those conditions, in the tricky conditions of this morning. I was feeling really good with the car. So there's something off." Leclerc concluded.

Spanish GP Qualifying Result: Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Lando Norris (McLaren), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Pierre Gasly (Alpine*). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023