Cricket-England's Moeen considering test return ahead of Ashes - reports

Moeen made his test debut in 2014 and scored 2,914 runs in 64 tests at an average of 28.29, picking up 195 wickets with his off-spin. England are seeking a replacement for Leach, whose injury was the latest setback to their bowling department in the build-up to the series, with fast bowler Jofra Archer also ruled out due to an elbow injury.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2023 08:36 IST | Created: 06-06-2023 08:36 IST
England all-rounder Moeen Ali is considering a comeback to test cricket ahead of the Ashes against Australia after spinner Jack Leach was ruled out with a lower back stress fracture, British media reported. The 35-year-old, who announced his retirement from the longest format of the game in September 2021, is said to have been contacted by England skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum over a potential return to test cricket.

British media said Moeen, who was part of Chennai Super Kings' squad that went on to win the 2021 and 2023 Indian Premier League, has been given some time to make a decision. Moeen made his test debut in 2014 and scored 2,914 runs in 64 tests at an average of 28.29, picking up 195 wickets with his off-spin.

England are seeking a replacement for Leach, whose injury was the latest setback to their bowling department in the build-up to the series, with fast bowler Jofra Archer also ruled out due to an elbow injury. The Ashes gets underway at Edgbaston on June 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

