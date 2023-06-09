Left Menu

India storm into Women's Junior Asia Cup SFs with 11-0 win over Chinese Taipei

The win also cemented India's position atop Pool A. India finished the pool stage of the tournament unbeaten, having won three games and drawn one.

India storm into Women's Junior Asia Cup SFs (Photo: Hockey India Media).
The Indian junior women's hockey team confirmed their spot in the semifinals of Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023 by defeating Chinese Taipei 11-0 in their last Pool match in Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, Japan on Thursday. The win also cemented India's position atop Pool A. India finished the pool stage of the tournament unbeaten, having won three games and drawn one.

The scorers for India were Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (1'), Deepika (3'), Annu (10', 52'), Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (12'), Neelam (19'), Manju Chorsiya (33'), Sunelita Toppo (43', 57'), Deepika Soreng (46'), and Mumtaz Khan (55'). India displayed their dominance from the word go, launching consistent attacks against Chinese Taipei. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (1') opened the scoring for India with a field goal, followed by Deepika (3') who converted a penalty corner to double the team's lead. Also, Annu (10') and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (12') scored a goal each before the end of the first quarter, giving India a comfortable 4-0 advantage.

The second quarter continued in a similar fashion, with India maintaining control of the game through ball possession and relentless attacks. Notably, Neelam (19') found the back of the net, allowing India to enter halftime with a commanding 5-0 lead. Unflustered by their substantial lead, India continued their dominance as Manju Chorsiya (33') and Sunelita Toppo (43') netted field goals to make sure that the third quarter ended with India leading 7-0.

The Indian team showed no signs of slowing down in the final quarter, as Deepika Soreng (46'), Annu (52'), Mumtaz Khan (55'), and Sunelita Toppo (57') each scored a goal to help India win the match 11-0. The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team will now play against Japan or Kazakhstan in the Semi-Final of the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023 on Friday. (ANI)

