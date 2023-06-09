Left Menu

Telugu Talons beat Golden Eagles UP 40-38 in Premier Handball League

Talons led 21-19 in the first half.Talons were up 33-28 in the 45th minute and Golden Eagles struggled to bridge the gap despite the best efforts from Vikas and Sukhveer Singh.Talons scored consistently to close out out the match 40-38 for their second consecutive win.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-06-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 21:59 IST
Telugu Talons beat Golden Eagles UP 40-38 in a close contest in the inaugural season of the Premier Handball League (PHL) here on Friday.

The Talons were struggling to find their attacking rhythm as Golden Eagles were scoring freely in the opening minutes of the game. The game later turned into a physical battle due to which there were a lot of stoppages. Halfway through the first half the scores read 10-8 in favour of the Golden Eagles.

After a slow start, Talons found their cutting edge in attack. The combination of Davinder Singh Bhullar and Naseeb were causing all sorts of issues for the Golden Eagles as they fought back into the game. Talons led 21-19 in the first half.

Talons were up 33-28 in the 45th minute and Golden Eagles struggled to bridge the gap despite the best efforts from Vikas and Sukhveer Singh.

Talons scored consistently to close out out the match 40-38 for their second consecutive win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

