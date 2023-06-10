Left Menu

Tennis-French Open order of play on Sunday

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 19:34 IST
Tennis-French Open order of play on Sunday
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Order of play on the main showcourt on the 15th day of the French Open on Sunday (play begins at 0930 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

Women's doubles final Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan)/Wang Xinyu (China) v 10-Leylah Fernandez (Canada)/Taylor Townsend (United States)

Men's singles final (not before 1230 GMT) 3-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 4-Casper Ruud (Norway) (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru;)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023