Tennis-French Open order of play on Sunday

Order of play on the main showcourt on the 15th day of the French Open on Sunday (play begins at 0930 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

Women's doubles final Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan)/Wang Xinyu (China) v 10-Leylah Fernandez (Canada)/Taylor Townsend (United States)

Men's singles final (not before 1230 GMT) 3-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 4-Casper Ruud (Norway) (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru;)

