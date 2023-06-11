Left Menu

Motorcycling-Bagnaia leads Ducati clean sweep in Italian Grand Prix

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 18:23 IST
Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia extended his lead at the top of the championship after he rode to victory at his home Italian Grand Prix on Sunday for his second sprint and race double of the season.

Bagnaia was joined on the podium by the two Pramac Racing riders Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco while VR46 Racing's Luca Marini was fourth, as four Ducatis finished in the top four in their home race in Mugello.

Honda's six-times world champion Marc Marquez started on the front row but crashed on lap six while his brother Alex also slid into the gravel when he was in a good position to finish third.

