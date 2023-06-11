Left Menu

Soccer-Bellingham and Dunk out of England's European qualifiers matches

Neither Jude Bellingham nor Lewis Dunk will be ready for the England squad for the upcoming European qualifiers due to injuries, the national team confirmed on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 22:43 IST
Soccer-Bellingham and Dunk out of England's European qualifiers matches

Neither Jude Bellingham nor Lewis Dunk will be ready for the England squad for the upcoming European qualifiers due to injuries, the national team confirmed on Sunday. Bellingham, destined for Real Madrid, was sidelined due to a knee injury for Borussia Dortmund's season finale, where they settled for a 2-2 draw against Mainz, dashing their hopes of securing the Bundesliga title.

The 19-year-old midfielder will continue his rehabilitation at the national football centre. Dunk was included by manager Gareth Southgate in his squad of 25 players for the upcoming qualifiers in Malta on June 16 and against North Macedonia at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 19.

The Brighton & Hove Albion defender withdrew from the squad due to an ongoing injury issue that has affected his match fitness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023