German broadcaster hits back after sexist abuse targets female Champions League commentator

City won 1-0.Neumann became the first woman in Germany to commentate at a major mens soccer tournament during Euro 2016 and has been subjected to sexist abuse ever since.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 11-06-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 23:47 IST
German broadcaster ZDF hit back Sunday at sexist insults on social media targeting Claudia Neumann after she became the first woman in Germany to commentate on the men's Champions League final.

"Claudia Neumann is a professional and experienced commentator, which she again showed during the Champions League final," ZDF sports editor Yorck Polus said. "Constructive and factual criticism of her work is completely fine. But the huge outpouring of hate and insults made against her is totally unacceptable." The 59-year-old Neumann's name was trending already on Twitter in Germany even before kickoff of the game between Manchester City and Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday night. City won 1-0.

Neumann became the first woman in Germany to commentate at a major men's soccer tournament during Euro 2016 and has been subjected to sexist abuse ever since. ZDF responded to the abuse against her during the 2018 World Cup by limiting its comment options on the likes of Facebook and Twitter.

"Commentary is a matter of taste but with women the rejection starts already before kickoff," former Germany player Katja Kraus told ZDF on Sunday.

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

