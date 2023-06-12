Left Menu

QUOTES-Tennis-Reaction to Djokovic winning 23rd Grand Slam singles title

Following are reactions to Novak Djokovic winning a men's record 23rd Grand Slam singles title by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday. He now has a record 23 Grand Slam tournament singles titles. AUSTRALIAN TENNIS GREAT ROD LAVER Congratulations on winning 23 majors...

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2023 00:09 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 00:09 IST
Following are reactions to Novak Djokovic winning a men's record 23rd Grand Slam singles title by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday. The Serbian beat Norwegian fourth seed Ruud 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 in the final to pass Rafa Nadal's 22 Grand Slam titles and become the first man to win all four major tournaments three or more times.

INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE PRESIDENT THOMAS BACH Chapeau Novak, Grand-Slam record-man in the times of the 'triumvirate' with Roger (Federer) and Rafael (Nadal), makes you unique. See you back on this court next year for the Olympic Games.

RAFA NADAL, 14-TIMES FRENCH OPEN WINNER Many congrats on this amazing achievement... 23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team!

AMERICAN TENNIS GREAT BILLIE JEAN KING Congrats to Djokovic, Men's Singles title for the third time. He now has a record 23 Grand Slam tournament singles titles.

AUSTRALIAN TENNIS GREAT ROD LAVER Congratulations on winning 23 majors... and cementing your legacy in another command performance at Roland Garros. Your skill and unwavering mental fortitude on all surfaces is astonishing.

TWO TIMES GRAND SLAM WINNER VICTORIA AZARENKA Unreal Djokovic. The greatest mental strength of any athlete ever seen.

(Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

